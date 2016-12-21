2 men die in separate police shooting...

2 men die in separate police shootings in Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WWSB

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says two men have been fatally shot by law officers in separate incidents. The OSBI says Ponca City officers confronted a man who was reportedly assaulting a delivery man with what appeared to be a tire iron early Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ponca City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
William V. Cox, known to cadets as Colonel Cox.... (Mar '07) Nov '16 RANDY NEWMAN 20
man with a star tattoo on his neck Jul '16 Kim 1
News Magician to perform at the public library - (Jun '16) Jun '16 cockmaster 1
News Silver Spotlight: Lessons in leadership from Po... (Jun '16) Jun '16 dick denton 1
Ford Truck (Jun '16) Jun '16 Kingfish 1
11 year old . Summer programs. (Jun '16) Jun '16 Aaron 1
kay county judge (May '11) Apr '16 Dick smegma 33
See all Ponca City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ponca City Forum Now

Ponca City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ponca City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Ponca City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,866 • Total comments across all topics: 277,486,538

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC