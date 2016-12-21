USGS: 3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded Near Medford
It struck at approximately 8:34 a.m. Its epicenter was located seven miles southeast of Medford, 27 miles north, northeast of Enid, 29 miles west of Ponca City, and 39 miles southwest of Arkansas City, Kansas.
