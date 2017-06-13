Video: The Salvation Army in Pompton Lakes
The Salvation Army location in Pompton Lakes, N.J. remains open for business and donations despite plans for a developer to turn the site into apartments. Video: The Salvation Army in Pompton Lakes The Salvation Army location in Pompton Lakes, N.J. remains open for business and donations despite plans for a developer to turn the site into apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Item.
Add your comments below
Pompton Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wayne councilman asked to resign after argument
|Jun 8
|MHHt
|2
|Walter T Bergen music teacher
|Jun 3
|Sarah
|1
|Pompton Lakes Mayor and Councilman participate ...
|Jun 2
|Advocate1
|1
|Red
|May 20
|Red
|1
|Pequannock Township Public Library (Sep '16)
|May 17
|Laura Smyth
|4
|Burger Joint before Burger King (Sep '14)
|May 16
|Joe
|5
|Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06)
|May 14
|blackd0g
|53
Find what you want!
Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC