PHOTOS: Today in history - June 13
Old trams serve as home for the unemployed people in Berlin, Germany on June 13, 1932, during the Great Depression. Millions of silkworm cocoons are gathered in the different prefectures and shipped in bags to Japan's many silk-mills, which turn the cocoons out in the form of elegant silk material for the American and other markets, shown June 13, 1937.
|Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06)
|Jun 14
|hello
|54
|Wayne councilman asked to resign after argument
|Jun 8
|MHHt
|2
|Walter T Bergen music teacher
|Jun '17
|Sarah
|1
|Pompton Lakes Mayor and Councilman participate ...
|Jun '17
|Advocate1
|1
|Red
|May '17
|Red
|1
|Pequannock Township Public Library (Sep '16)
|May '17
|Laura Smyth
|4
|Burger Joint before Burger King (Sep '14)
|May '17
|Joe
|5
