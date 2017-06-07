New Bloomingdale homeowners beat out ...

New Bloomingdale homeowners beat out competition for starter house

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Montclair Times

Tim and Jamie Eisenhardt experienced the competition first hand as they set out in January to buy a starter house in their native North Jersey. New Bloomingdale homeowners beat out competition for starter house Tim and Jamie Eisenhardt experienced the competition first hand as they set out in January to buy a starter house in their native North Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montclair Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompton Lakes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06) Jun 14 hello 54
News Wayne councilman asked to resign after argument Jun 8 MHHt 2
Walter T Bergen music teacher Jun 3 Sarah 1
Pompton Lakes Mayor and Councilman participate ... Jun 2 Advocate1 1
Red May '17 Red 1
Pequannock Township Public Library (Sep '16) May '17 Laura Smyth 4
Burger Joint before Burger King (Sep '14) May '17 Joe 5
See all Pompton Lakes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now

Pompton Lakes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompton Lakes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Pompton Lakes, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,154 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC