New Bloomingdale homeowners beat out competition for starter house
Tim and Jamie Eisenhardt experienced the competition first hand as they set out in January to buy a starter house in their native North Jersey.
Pompton Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06)
|Jun 14
|hello
|54
|Wayne councilman asked to resign after argument
|Jun 8
|MHHt
|2
|Walter T Bergen music teacher
|Jun 3
|Sarah
|1
|Pompton Lakes Mayor and Councilman participate ...
|Jun 2
|Advocate1
|1
|Red
|May '17
|Red
|1
|Pequannock Township Public Library (Sep '16)
|May '17
|Laura Smyth
|4
|Burger Joint before Burger King (Sep '14)
|May '17
|Joe
|5
