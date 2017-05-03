Wayne GOP primary ballot postitions m...

Wayne GOP primary ballot postitions may be redrawn

Wednesday May 3 Read more: NorthJersey.com

A judge will have to make a call on a complaint by a slate of Wayne candidates claiming they were illegally bumped to the bottom of the ballot for June's GOP primary. Judge Ernest M. Caposela says he'll rule on Wednesday whether to redraw the Wayne GOP primary ballot after a slate led by mayoral challenger Lonni Miller Ryan complained it was illegally bounced to Row F.

