Wayne GOP primary ballot postitions may be redrawn

Judge Ernest M. Caposela says he'll rule on Wednesday whether to redraw the Wayne GOP primary ballot after a slate led by mayoral challenger Lonni Miller Ryan complained it was illegally bounced to Row F. A judge will have to make a call on a complaint by a slate of Wayne candidates claiming they were illegally bumped to the bottom of the ballot for June's GOP primary.

