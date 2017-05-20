W. Milford treatment center heads to ...

W. Milford treatment center heads to Pompton Lakes

Saturday May 20

A West Milford substance abuse treatment center in moving to Pompton Lakes this summer as the town and school board are closing the community center that currently houses it West Milford treatment center moving to Pompton Lakes A West Milford substance abuse treatment center in moving to Pompton Lakes this summer as the town and school board are closing the community center that currently houses it Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rC8DDU West Milford based New Life Recovery Center is moving to 23 Colfax Avenue in Pompton Lakes this June. The treatment center has been in West Milford since 1991.

