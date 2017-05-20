W. Milford treatment center heads to Pompton Lakes
A West Milford substance abuse treatment center in moving to Pompton Lakes this summer as the town and school board are closing the community center that currently houses it West Milford treatment center moving to Pompton Lakes A West Milford substance abuse treatment center in moving to Pompton Lakes this summer as the town and school board are closing the community center that currently houses it Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rC8DDU West Milford based New Life Recovery Center is moving to 23 Colfax Avenue in Pompton Lakes this June. The treatment center has been in West Milford since 1991.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Pompton Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wayne councilman asked to resign after argument
|Jun 8
|MHHt
|2
|Walter T Bergen music teacher
|Jun 3
|Sarah
|1
|Pompton Lakes Mayor and Councilman participate ...
|Jun 2
|Advocate1
|1
|Red
|May 20
|Red
|1
|Pequannock Township Public Library (Sep '16)
|May 17
|Laura Smyth
|4
|Burger Joint before Burger King (Sep '14)
|May 16
|Joe
|5
|Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06)
|May 14
|blackd0g
|53
Find what you want!
Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC