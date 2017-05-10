Road closures in Riverdale

Road closures in Riverdale

Hamburg Turnpike and Riverdale Road will be shut down in both directions in Riverdale near the railroad tracks and the border of Pompton Lakes, police said. Road closures in Riverdale Hamburg Turnpike and Riverdale Road will be shut down in both directions in Riverdale near the railroad tracks and the border of Pompton Lakes, police said.

