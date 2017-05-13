Residents above contaminated plume al...

Residents above contaminated plume alarmed at cleanup plan

Saturday May 13

Pompton Lakes residents worry a plan to clean contaminated groundwater under their homes will force the pollution up into their basements. Pompton Lakes residents are worried about a plan to clean contaminated groundwater by pumping more water into the ground through a pipe to be buried along this railroad bed.

