Pompton Lakes School budget: Five things to know17 minutes | Pompton Lakes
Pompton Lakes School budget: Five things to know Here are five things residents should know about the new local school budget. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/news/passaic/pompton-lakes/2017/05/05/pompton-lakes-school-budget-five-things-know/310360001/ The Pompton Lakes Board of education passed a $33.2 million budget for 2017-2018 which marks an increase of 2.1 percent.
