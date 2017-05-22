Pompton Lakes: Police Blotter, May 22, 2017
Pompton Lakes: Police Blotter, May 22, 2017 Pompton Lakes police charged a 43-year-old man from Oakland with DWI. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rJA52P A 43-year-old Oakland man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on May 19. According to police records, the suspect was stopped for speeding and failure to maintain his lane on Colfax Avenue.During the motor vehicle stop in the area of Colfax Avenue and Grant Avenue the driver displayed slow hand movements and was fumbling through paperwork, Detective Daniel Cottrell said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Pompton Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wayne councilman asked to resign after argument
|Jun 8
|MHHt
|2
|Walter T Bergen music teacher
|Jun 3
|Sarah
|1
|Pompton Lakes Mayor and Councilman participate ...
|Jun 2
|Advocate1
|1
|Red
|May 20
|Red
|1
|Pequannock Township Public Library (Sep '16)
|May 17
|Laura Smyth
|4
|Burger Joint before Burger King (Sep '14)
|May 16
|Joe
|5
|Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06)
|May 14
|blackd0g
|53
Find what you want!
Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC