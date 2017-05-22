Pompton Lakes: Police Blotter, May 22...

Pompton Lakes: Police Blotter, May 22, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Pompton Lakes: Police Blotter, May 22, 2017 Pompton Lakes police charged a 43-year-old man from Oakland with DWI. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rJA52P A 43-year-old Oakland man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on May 19. According to police records, the suspect was stopped for speeding and failure to maintain his lane on Colfax Avenue.During the motor vehicle stop in the area of Colfax Avenue and Grant Avenue the driver displayed slow hand movements and was fumbling through paperwork, Detective Daniel Cottrell said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompton Lakes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wayne councilman asked to resign after argument Jun 8 MHHt 2
Walter T Bergen music teacher Jun 3 Sarah 1
Pompton Lakes Mayor and Councilman participate ... Jun 2 Advocate1 1
Red May 20 Red 1
Pequannock Township Public Library (Sep '16) May 17 Laura Smyth 4
Burger Joint before Burger King (Sep '14) May 16 Joe 5
Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06) May 14 blackd0g 53
See all Pompton Lakes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Passaic County was issued at June 12 at 10:16PM EDT

Pompton Lakes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompton Lakes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Pompton Lakes, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,719,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC