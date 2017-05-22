Pompton Lakes: Police Blotter, May 22, 2017 Pompton Lakes police charged a 43-year-old man from Oakland with DWI. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rJA52P A 43-year-old Oakland man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on May 19. According to police records, the suspect was stopped for speeding and failure to maintain his lane on Colfax Avenue.During the motor vehicle stop in the area of Colfax Avenue and Grant Avenue the driver displayed slow hand movements and was fumbling through paperwork, Detective Daniel Cottrell said.

