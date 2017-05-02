Pompton Lakes modifies farm animal re...

Pompton Lakes modifies farm animal regulations

Tuesday May 2 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Pompton Lakes modifies farm animal regulations Chickens can no longer roam free in Pompton Lakes Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pr5K9V POMPTON LAKES - Officials introduced a reworked ordinance for regulating farm animals in the borough, including chickens, horses, swine, goats and rabbits. The move is in response to complaints raised about free-range chickens, a stinky pig, and a horse kept on property that officials consider too small.

