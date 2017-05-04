Pompton Lakes budget: Five things to know

Pompton Lakes municipal budget: Five things to know Pompton Lakes adopts a new municipal budget and here are five things you need to know about it. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/news/passaic/pompton-lakes/2017/05/04/pompton-lakes-municipal-budget-five-things-know/310061001/ Pompton Lakes officials passed a $13.5 million municipal budget for 2017 which marks an increase of less than half a percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.