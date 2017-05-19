Pompton Lakes adopts farm animal ordinance

Pompton Lakes adopted an ordinance that regulates farm animals in the borough in response to complaints about free-range chickens, a stinky pig, and a horse kept on property that officials considered too small. 'Chicken ordinance' adopted in Pompton Lakes Pompton Lakes adopted an ordinance that regulates farm animals in the borough in response to complaints about free-range chickens, a stinky pig, and a horse kept on property that officials considered too small.

