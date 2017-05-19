Pompton Lakes adopts farm animal ordinance
Pompton Lakes adopted an ordinance that regulates farm animals in the borough in response to complaints about free-range chickens, a stinky pig, and a horse kept on property that officials considered too small. 'Chicken ordinance' adopted in Pompton Lakes Pompton Lakes adopted an ordinance that regulates farm animals in the borough in response to complaints about free-range chickens, a stinky pig, and a horse kept on property that officials considered too small.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Pompton Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red
|Sat
|Red
|1
|Pequannock Township Public Library (Sep '16)
|May 17
|Laura Smyth
|4
|Burger Joint before Burger King (Sep '14)
|May 16
|Joe
|5
|Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06)
|May 14
|blackd0g
|53
|the lack of dogs at the Kinnelon Animal Shelter...
|May 13
|Julienne Hayes
|2
|Police: West Milford man exposed himself to juv...
|Apr '17
|willstebs
|1
|African cat found in Paterson
|Mar '17
|Gijayne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC