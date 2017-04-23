Wanaque resident leaves historical collection to library
Wanaque resident leaves historical collection to library Wanaque Public Library will display historic collection donated by late resident Sam Benedetto on April 29 Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pS37we Some of Sam DeBenedetto's historical collection was recently donated to the Wanaque Public Library by his family after he died. WANAQUE - Valerie Coulson was downstairs in the township's library lost in a sea of old black and white photographs, train schedules, giant tax maps and a collection of postcards and magazines.
