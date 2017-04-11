Rutherford to replace turf and track at Tryon Field
Rutherford to replace turf and track at Tryon Field Replacement of Tryon Field's artificial turf field turf and track will begin this summer Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2optv1C RUTHERFORD - Replacement of Tryon Field's artificial turf field turf and track will be underway this summer as the Rutherford mayor and council have retained a contractor for the $730,305 project. Located at the corner of Darwin and Washington avenues, Tryon Field is home to a number of recreation and Rutherford High School athletic programs, including high school football and track, Rutherford Jr. Football Program and the Rutherford Recreation Soccer.
