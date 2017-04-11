Rutherford to replace turf and track at Tryon Field Replacement of Tryon Field's artificial turf field turf and track will begin this summer Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2optv1C RUTHERFORD - Replacement of Tryon Field's artificial turf field turf and track will be underway this summer as the Rutherford mayor and council have retained a contractor for the $730,305 project. Located at the corner of Darwin and Washington avenues, Tryon Field is home to a number of recreation and Rutherford High School athletic programs, including high school football and track, Rutherford Jr. Football Program and the Rutherford Recreation Soccer.

