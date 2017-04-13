Pompton Lakes revaluation upcoming
An appraisal company is set to reassess properties in the borough to determine current market values and the amount of taxes owed. Pompton Lakes revaluation upcoming POMPTON LAKES - An appraisal company is set to reassess properties in the borough to determine current market values and the amount of taxes owed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Pompton Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: West Milford man exposed himself to juv...
|Apr 20
|willstebs
|1
|Burger Joint before Burger King (Sep '14)
|Apr 1
|Justme
|4
|African cat found in Paterson
|Mar 29
|Gijayne
|1
|Paris Inn banquet hall abruptly closes
|Mar '17
|Diane
|1
|Jill Gihorski will take reigns at CMS in January (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|Eddie
|2
|High school to test for students' weekend drink... (Feb '07)
|Mar '17
|Pee Hard In Line
|5
|Minter's Appliances
|Jan '17
|ScrapBook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC