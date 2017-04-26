Photos: DuPont in Pompton Lakes32 minutes | Pompton Lakes
A photograph taken in 1943 of the DuPont plant in Pompton Lakes from a 2008 tour. The DuPont plant once manufactured explosives and is now an environmental threat to the surrounding residential area.
