Robert Healey of Vernon reached his limit of six trout in less than two hours at his favorite fishing spot along the Wanaque River in Pompton Lakes. Photos: Opening day of Trout season in New Jersey Robert Healey of Vernon reached his limit of six trout in less than two hours at his favorite fishing spot along the Wanaque River in Pompton Lakes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.