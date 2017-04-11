Months of dredging contaminated sediment set for Pomptona 22 minutes | Environment

Dredging will begin again soon in Pompton Lake in the most extensive phase of the three-year, $50 million cleanup of runoff from the nearby DuPont munitions plant, which left the lake polluted with mercury, lead and other contaminants. Pompton Lake dredging to begin again Dredging will begin again soon in Pompton Lake in the most extensive phase of the three-year, $50 million cleanup of runoff from the nearby DuPont munitions plant, which left the lake polluted with mercury, lead and other contaminants.

