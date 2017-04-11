Months of dredging contaminated sediment set for Pomptona 22 minutes | Environment
Dredging will begin again soon in Pompton Lake in the most extensive phase of the three-year, $50 million cleanup of runoff from the nearby DuPont munitions plant, which left the lake polluted with mercury, lead and other contaminants.
