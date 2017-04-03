Free Movie Night Planned

Free Movie Night Planned

Pompton Reformed Church, Pompton Lakes, plans to host a Free movie night on Fri., April 7 at 7 p.m. Dive under the great big ocean and swim along with a rather forgetful fish on her newest adventure. Children feel free to wear pajamas and bring a blanket.

