Church inspired by pope's writings tackles environment Pompton Lakes church inspired by pope's writings discusses environment Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oKuVCb Jackie Schramm, director of St. Mary's Parish's Social Justice Ministry in Pompton Lakes leads a group discussion at an environmental event. Volunteer Norbert Langer takes notes in the background.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.