Archive: Funds for $50 million Pompton Lake cleanup may bea 17 minutes | Environment
Archive: Funds for $50 million Pompton Lake cleanup may be at risk This article was first published July 6, 2016 Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2n5nTe8 Chemours is responsible for a $50 million cleanup of sediment contaminated with mercury and other pollutants that entered Pompton Lake in New Jersey from a former DuPont munitions facility. Workers have cleared away trees along Pompton Lake in the first step of a long-awaited project to dredge mercury-laced sediment from the lake, a legacy of DuPont's former munitions plant nearby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Pompton Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger Joint before Burger King (Sep '14)
|Apr 1
|Justme
|4
|African cat found in Paterson
|Mar 29
|Gijayne
|1
|Paris Inn banquet hall abruptly closes
|Mar 13
|Diane
|1
|Jill Gihorski will take reigns at CMS in January (Jul '12)
|Mar 11
|Eddie
|2
|High school to test for students' weekend drink... (Feb '07)
|Mar '17
|Pee Hard In Line
|5
|Minter's Appliances
|Jan '17
|ScrapBook
|1
|Three more North Jersey residents arrested in b... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Punisher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC