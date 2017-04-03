Archive: Funds for $50 million Pompton Lake cleanup may bea 17 minutes | Environment

Archive: Funds for $50 million Pompton Lake cleanup may be at risk This article was first published July 6, 2016 Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2n5nTe8 Chemours is responsible for a $50 million cleanup of sediment contaminated with mercury and other pollutants that entered Pompton Lake in New Jersey from a former DuPont munitions facility. Workers have cleared away trees along Pompton Lake in the first step of a long-awaited project to dredge mercury-laced sediment from the lake, a legacy of DuPont's former munitions plant nearby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.