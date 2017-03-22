Willy Wonka takes Pompton Lakes HS stage Pompton Lakes High School presents Roald Dahl's 'Willy Wonka' Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nBfajf Pompton Lakes High School is presenting Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka March 30, March 31, and April 1. Here the cast rehearses a scene from the musical. POMPTON LAKES - Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka" will take the high school's stage next week as this year's spring musical.

