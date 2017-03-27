Pompton Lakes Women's Club turns 75
Pompton Lakes Women's Club turns 75 The Pompton Lakes Women's Club turned 75 this week Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2noBZDZ Pompton Lakes celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Pompton Lakes Woman's Club at borough hall. Mayor Michael Serra is pictured with members.
