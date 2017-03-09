Pompton Lakes student overcomes challenges to win award Brianna Cortes is the 2017 Lakeside Middle School recipient of the Rotary Student Achievement Award. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m6tewT Pompton Lakes Lakeside Middle School eighth-grade student Brianna Cortes, receives the Rotary Club of Pompton Lakes 2017 Student Achievement Award for her courage and determination to deal with significant visual impairment and to excel both academically and socially.

