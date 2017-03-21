Pompton Lakes duo charged with heroin distribution
Pompton Lakes couple charged with heroin distribution Pompton Lakes couple's dog taken away after they were charged with heroin possession, distribution Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nz4gKw While serving an outstanding criminal warrant for 27-year-old Matthew Muccia at his apartment, police discovered multiple wax folds commonly used for packaging heroin, Detective Daniel Cottrell said. Multiple hypodermic syringes were also located inside the residence, he said, and upon searching the apartment, approximately 500 empty wax folds were found strewn throughout the rooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Pompton Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African cat found in Paterson
|Mar 29
|Gijayne
|1
|Paris Inn banquet hall abruptly closes
|Mar 13
|Diane
|1
|Jill Gihorski will take reigns at CMS in January (Jul '12)
|Mar 11
|Eddie
|2
|High school to test for students' weekend drink... (Feb '07)
|Mar 5
|Pee Hard In Line
|5
|Minter's Appliances
|Jan '17
|ScrapBook
|1
|Three more North Jersey residents arrested in b... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Punisher
|1
|Kinnelon police thank neighbors for aid in atte... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Riverdale Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC