Pompton Lakes duo charged with heroin...

Pompton Lakes duo charged with heroin distribution

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Pompton Lakes couple charged with heroin distribution Pompton Lakes couple's dog taken away after they were charged with heroin possession, distribution Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nz4gKw While serving an outstanding criminal warrant for 27-year-old Matthew Muccia at his apartment, police discovered multiple wax folds commonly used for packaging heroin, Detective Daniel Cottrell said. Multiple hypodermic syringes were also located inside the residence, he said, and upon searching the apartment, approximately 500 empty wax folds were found strewn throughout the rooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompton Lakes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African cat found in Paterson Mar 29 Gijayne 1
News Paris Inn banquet hall abruptly closes Mar 13 Diane 1
News Jill Gihorski will take reigns at CMS in January (Jul '12) Mar 11 Eddie 2
News High school to test for students' weekend drink... (Feb '07) Mar 5 Pee Hard In Line 5
Minter's Appliances Jan '17 ScrapBook 1
News Three more North Jersey residents arrested in b... (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Punisher 1
News Kinnelon police thank neighbors for aid in atte... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Riverdale Resident 1
See all Pompton Lakes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now

Pompton Lakes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompton Lakes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pompton Lakes, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,900 • Total comments across all topics: 279,958,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC