Pompton Lakes duo charged with heroin distribution

Pompton Lakes couple charged with heroin distribution Pompton Lakes couple's dog taken away after they were charged with heroin possession, distribution Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nz4gKw While serving an outstanding criminal warrant for 27-year-old Matthew Muccia at his apartment, police discovered multiple wax folds commonly used for packaging heroin, Detective Daniel Cottrell said. Multiple hypodermic syringes were also located inside the residence, he said, and upon searching the apartment, approximately 500 empty wax folds were found strewn throughout the rooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.