Police: West Milford man exposed himself to juvenile21 minutes | Crime

Police: West Milford man exposed himself to juvenile West Milford man charged with endangering welfare of a juvenile by Pompton Lakes Police Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nEFmH7 POMPTON LAKES - A 31-year-old West Milford man was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of children after police said he exposed and pleasured himself in view of a young juvenile. John C. Olejnik Jr. was arrested and charged on March 27 following an investigation, said Pompton Lakes detective Daniel Cottrell.

