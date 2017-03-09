Editorial: Happy trails in North Jersey1 hour, 24 minutes | Editorials

As Fallon reports, for the first time in many years, there is a consistent funding stream for the state Green Acres program, which allows municipalities to purchase land for park and recreational use. Editorial: Happy trails in North Jersey As Fallon reports, for the first time in many years, there is a consistent funding stream for the state Green Acres program, which allows municipalities to purchase land for park and recreational use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.