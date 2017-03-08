Authorities in Sussex seek to detain alleged serial burglar, report says

NEWTON -- A Hopatcong man charged in a string of burglaries across North Jersey may be remanded to jail after being released under controversial new state rules that prohibit non-violent offenders from being held without bail, The New Jersey Herald reported. Jason Major, 34, was arrested Feb. 10 after authorities in Hopatcong said he posed as a DPW worker and broke into homes.

