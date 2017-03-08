Hopatcong police: State bail reform s...

Hopatcong police: State bail reform system flawed

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: News12.com

Police in Hopatcong are asking for the public's help in pushing state lawmakers to fix the bail reform system. Lt. Thomas Kmetz says he's frustrated with the state's system especially in the case of an accused serial burglar who keeps going free.

