Hopatcong police: State bail reform system flawed
Police in Hopatcong are asking for the public's help in pushing state lawmakers to fix the bail reform system. Lt. Thomas Kmetz says he's frustrated with the state's system especially in the case of an accused serial burglar who keeps going free.
