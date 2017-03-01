Hopatcong man charged with burglaries in six towns

A Hopatcong man is charged with committing multiple burglaries in six towns over the last month, including one a day after his arrest, police say. Jason Major, 34, of Hopatcong, was charged with criminal mischief, burglary, theft, possession of hypodermic needles, crack cocaine pipe, and heroin on Friday, Feb. 10, for allegedly posing as a DPW worker and breaking into multiple homes.

