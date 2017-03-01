Hopatcong man charged with burglaries...

Hopatcong man charged with burglaries in six towns

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: New Jersey Herald

A Hopatcong man is charged with committing multiple burglaries in six towns over the last month, including one a day after his arrest, police say. Jason Major, 34, of Hopatcong, was charged with criminal mischief, burglary, theft, possession of hypodermic needles, crack cocaine pipe, and heroin on Friday, Feb. 10, for allegedly posing as a DPW worker and breaking into multiple homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompton Lakes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
O'Dowd....trash (Feb '16) Feb 3 earl 4
Minter's Appliances Jan '17 ScrapBook 1
News Three more North Jersey residents arrested in b... (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Punisher 1
News Kinnelon police thank neighbors for aid in atte... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Riverdale Resident 1
News Six from Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties ar... (May '13) Mar '16 Dhhh 10
supermarket (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mama16 1
Look at these idiots...oops--i mean immigrants (Jul '06) Feb '16 United states cit... 5
See all Pompton Lakes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now

Pompton Lakes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompton Lakes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Pompton Lakes, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,834 • Total comments across all topics: 279,240,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC