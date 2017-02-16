Fair Lawn Police arrest man on drug charges
Ruben Martinez, 18, of Pompton Lakes allegedly has marijuana separated into 20 small plastic bags in a glass mason jar. Fair Lawn Police arrest man on drug charges Ruben Martinez, 18, of Pompton Lakes allegedly has marijuana separated into 20 small plastic bags in a glass mason jar.
