Concerns persist over Pompton Lakes redevelopment
Concerns expressed over Pompton Lakes redevelopment Pompton Lakes businesses worry about being displaced by redevelopment Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k4P16r POMPTON LAKES - The borough is abuzz with talk of redevelopment. Three major project proposals are under review by officials, and more will likely be on the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Pompton Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O'Dowd....trash (Feb '16)
|Feb 3
|earl
|4
|Minter's Appliances
|Jan '17
|ScrapBook
|1
|Three more North Jersey residents arrested in b... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Punisher
|1
|Kinnelon police thank neighbors for aid in atte... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Riverdale Resident
|1
|Six from Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties ar... (May '13)
|Mar '16
|Dhhh
|10
|supermarket (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mama16
|1
|Look at these idiots...oops--i mean immigrants (Jul '06)
|Feb '16
|United states cit...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC