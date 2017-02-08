Backroom Drama in Passaic County in the Midst of LD40 Contest
Passaic County Republican Committee Chairman John Traier convened an executive meeting on Wednesday to remove the son of former Chairman Peter Murphy as finance chairman but met resistance. Peter Murphy is the former party chairman with a complicated history who backs the LD40 ticket topped by his longtime ally Kristin Corrado.
