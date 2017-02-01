Adults become children in latest Rhino Theatre musical
Adults become children in latest Rhino Theatre musical Pompton Lakes' Laura Bolt will channel a 7-year-old freckled girl for 'Freckledface Strawberry' musical Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jZVjrk Freckleface Strawberry, The Musical opens Feb. 4 at Rhino Theatre in Pompton Lakes. The lead character is played by Laura Bolt, of Pompton Lakes.
