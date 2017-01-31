Restoration of 204-year-old church nearly done
Restoration of 204-year-old church nearly done Pompton Reformed Church's renovation nears end Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jRoqdX Pompton Reformed Church is almost done with its renovations. Pastor Mel Van Hattem tours the church with project manager Ralph Hook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Pompton Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O'Dowd....trash (Feb '16)
|Feb 3
|earl
|4
|Minter's Appliances
|Jan 14
|ScrapBook
|1
|Three more North Jersey residents arrested in b... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Punisher
|1
|Kinnelon police thank neighbors for aid in atte... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Riverdale Resident
|1
|Six from Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties ar... (May '13)
|Mar '16
|Dhhh
|10
|supermarket (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mama16
|1
|Look at these idiots...oops--i mean immigrants (Jul '06)
|Feb '16
|United states cit...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC