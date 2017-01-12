Pompton Lakes will focus on redevelop...

Pompton Lakes will focus on redevelopment in 2017

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: NorthJersey.com

POMPTON LAKES - His first year as mayor went "smoothly, said Michael Serra as he discussed the state of the borough at the last council meeting. "Redevelopment is here to stay and we may be announcing our second project in the next couple weeks," the mayor said, adding the goal is to keep the "small-town charm" but move in a direction to upgrade the downtown and control taxes.

Pompton Lakes, NJ

