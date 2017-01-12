Pompton Lakes will focus on redevelopment in 2017
Pompton Lakes will focus on redevelopment in 2017 Pompton Lakes will focus on redevelopment in 2017, said mayor after one year in office Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jBp4eL POMPTON LAKES - His first year as mayor went "smoothly, said Michael Serra as he discussed the state of the borough at the last council meeting. "Redevelopment is here to stay and we may be announcing our second project in the next couple weeks," the mayor said, adding the goal is to keep the "small-town charm" but move in a direction to upgrade the downtown and control taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Pompton Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minter's Appliances
|Jan 14
|ScrapBook
|1
|Coyotes in Lincoln Park, NJ
|Jan 11
|JLA
|2
|Oakland's "Krauzers" convenience store
|Jan 8
|wildwick
|1
|Left Ring At Dunkin Donuts Womens Bathroom
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|1
|Mine Hill may get full-time mayor (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|fedup
|2
|Three more North Jersey residents arrested in b... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Punisher
|1
|Kinnelon police thank neighbors for aid in atte... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Riverdale Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC