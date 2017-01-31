Pompton Lakes student arrested after making threat
Pompton Lakes student arrested following online threat Pompton Lakes student arrested, charged after police said he posted online threat against Riverdale School Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jRE23l Police officer outside the Riverdale School on Newark Pompton Turnpike in Riverdale the day after a Pompton Lakes high school student was arrested and charged with posting a threatening message on social media. RIVERDALE - A police officer was stationed outside Riverdale School on Tuesday as a precaution following the arrest of a Pompton Lakes high school student who posted a threatening message on social media on Monday, said police.
