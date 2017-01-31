Pompton Lakes student arrested after ...

Pompton Lakes student arrested after making threat

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Pompton Lakes student arrested following online threat Pompton Lakes student arrested, charged after police said he posted online threat against Riverdale School Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jRE23l Police officer outside the Riverdale School on Newark Pompton Turnpike in Riverdale the day after a Pompton Lakes high school student was arrested and charged with posting a threatening message on social media. RIVERDALE - A police officer was stationed outside Riverdale School on Tuesday as a precaution following the arrest of a Pompton Lakes high school student who posted a threatening message on social media on Monday, said police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompton Lakes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
O'Dowd....trash (Feb '16) Feb 3 earl 4
Minter's Appliances Jan '17 ScrapBook 1
News Three more North Jersey residents arrested in b... (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Punisher 1
News Kinnelon police thank neighbors for aid in atte... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Riverdale Resident 1
News Six from Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties ar... (May '13) Mar '16 Dhhh 10
supermarket (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mama16 1
Look at these idiots...oops--i mean immigrants (Jul '06) Feb '16 United states cit... 5
See all Pompton Lakes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now

Pompton Lakes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompton Lakes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pompton Lakes, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,263 • Total comments across all topics: 278,859,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC