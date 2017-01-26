Freckleface Strawberry musical to ope...

Freckleface Strawberry musical to open Feb. 4

Thursday Read more: The Advertiser News (South)

Based on the books written by celebrated actress, Julianne Moore, Freckleface Strawberry is the story of a headstrong little girl who will do anything to get rid of her freckles– from scrubbing them with soap, to caking on makeup, and even wearing a ski mask to school. With the help of her lovable schoolmates including an amazingly talented ballerina, a cutie jock, a charming ditz, and a totally kooky teacher, Freckleface learns that everyone is different – and that's what makes everyone special.

