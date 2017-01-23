First phase of Pompton Lake cleanup completed1 hour, 31 minutes | Environment

First phase of Pompton Lake cleanup completed 30,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment has been removed from Pompton Lake, with 100,000 more to go. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jP36sq Workers have dredged and hauled away about 2,000 truckloads of contaminated sediment in the first phase of a long-awaited $50 million cleanup of a portion of Pompton Lake.

