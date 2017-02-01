Ex-teacher at teen drug-treatment fac...

Ex-teacher at teen drug-treatment facility, convicted of sexual misconduct, loses license

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: NJ.com

MENDHAM -- A former art teacher at a residential drug addiction treatment facility for teens in Mendham who was convicted of sexually touching an 18-year-old resident and letting a 17-year-old resident look at naked pictures on her phone, has lost her teaching license. Donna D. Peirce-Faley, 30, of Pompton Lakes, pleaded guilty this past October to one count of criminal sexual contact with an 18-year-old male resident who was completing court-ordered substance abuse program at Daytop Village, the Daily Record reported.

