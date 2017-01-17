Bloomingdale's new fire chief follows brother's path
Bloomingdale's new fire chief follows brother's path Blooomindale's new fire chief calls department 'family' Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k2eYIq BLOOMINGDALE - When Tony Marciano was sworn in as Bloomingdale's fire chief this month, he became head of a "family." The new chief, who joined the department in 1994 when he was 20, said the department "has always been a family."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Pompton Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minter's Appliances
|Jan 14
|ScrapBook
|1
|Three more North Jersey residents arrested in b... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Punisher
|1
|Kinnelon police thank neighbors for aid in atte... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Riverdale Resident
|1
|Six from Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties ar... (May '13)
|Mar '16
|Dhhh
|10
|supermarket (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mama16
|1
|Look at these idiots...oops--i mean immigrants (Jul '06)
|Feb '16
|United states cit...
|5
|6 A And P-Owned Supermarkets May Close Soon, Re... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|dick skinner
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC