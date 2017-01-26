Apartments proposed for Pompton Lakes...

Apartments proposed for Pompton Lakes Salvation Army lot

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Apartments proposed for Pompton Lakes Salvation Army lot One- and two-bedroom apartments proposed for Salvation Army property in Pompton Lakes Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k95LxB An artist rendering of an apartment building and parking lot planned for the Salvation Army property in Pompton Lakes, N.J. off Lakeside and Colfax Avenues. An artist rendering of an apartment building and parking lot planned for the Salvation Army property in Pompton Lakes, N.J. off Lakeside and Colfax Avenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompton Lakes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minter's Appliances Jan 14 ScrapBook 1
News Three more North Jersey residents arrested in b... (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Punisher 1
News Kinnelon police thank neighbors for aid in atte... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Riverdale Resident 1
News Six from Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties ar... (May '13) Mar '16 Dhhh 10
supermarket (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mama16 1
Look at these idiots...oops--i mean immigrants (Jul '06) Feb '16 United states cit... 5
News 6 A And P-Owned Supermarkets May Close Soon, Re... (Oct '15) Oct '15 dick skinner 1
See all Pompton Lakes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now

Pompton Lakes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompton Lakes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Pompton Lakes, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,477 • Total comments across all topics: 278,437,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC