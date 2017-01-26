Apartments proposed for Pompton Lakes Salvation Army lot
Apartments proposed for Pompton Lakes Salvation Army lot One- and two-bedroom apartments proposed for Salvation Army property in Pompton Lakes Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k95LxB An artist rendering of an apartment building and parking lot planned for the Salvation Army property in Pompton Lakes, N.J. off Lakeside and Colfax Avenues. An artist rendering of an apartment building and parking lot planned for the Salvation Army property in Pompton Lakes, N.J. off Lakeside and Colfax Avenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Pompton Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minter's Appliances
|Jan 14
|ScrapBook
|1
|Three more North Jersey residents arrested in b... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Punisher
|1
|Kinnelon police thank neighbors for aid in atte... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Riverdale Resident
|1
|Six from Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties ar... (May '13)
|Mar '16
|Dhhh
|10
|supermarket (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mama16
|1
|Look at these idiots...oops--i mean immigrants (Jul '06)
|Feb '16
|United states cit...
|5
|6 A And P-Owned Supermarkets May Close Soon, Re... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|dick skinner
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC