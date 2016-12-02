Pompton Lakes sets regulations for keeping farm animals
Pompton Lakes sets regulations for keeping farm animals Pompton Lakes introduces farm animal regulations ordinance Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2gTH17e Pompton Lakes has introduced an ordinance that sets regulations for residents who want to have farm animals on their property. Pictured are horses in neighboring West Milford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Pompton Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pequannock Township Public Library
|Oct '16
|G Hawthorne
|3
|Three more North Jersey residents arrested in b...
|Jul '16
|The Punisher
|1
|Kinnelon police thank neighbors for aid in atte... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Riverdale Resident
|1
|Six from Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties ar... (May '13)
|Mar '16
|Dhhh
|10
|supermarket (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mama16
|1
|Look at these idiots...oops--i mean immigrants (Jul '06)
|Feb '16
|United states cit...
|5
|6 A And P-Owned Supermarkets May Close Soon, Re... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|dick skinner
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC