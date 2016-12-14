Pompton Lakes police give out holiday toys
Pompton Lakes police give out holiday toys Local police are making sure 50 children will have gifts under their Christmas trees this year. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hFh4MX Pompton Lakes Patrolman Brian Zimmermann and detective Daniel Cottrell with Lakeside School students and staff.
