Police turn out to support fired Wayne officer About 100 police and police supporters from Wayne and surrounding towns showed their support for a terminated officer. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2gXmiTi WAYNE - About 100 police and police supporters from Wayne and surrounding towns showed their backing for an officer at Wednesday's Township Council meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.