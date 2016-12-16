N.J. families fear for safety of loved ones in Aleppo41 minutes | News
In New Jersey, Syrian families watch the destruction of Aleppo in real time on the news and social media, fearing the worst. N.J. families fear for safety of loved ones in Aleppo In New Jersey, Syrian families watch the destruction of Aleppo in real time on the news and social media, fearing the worst.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Pompton Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minter's Appliances
|Jan 14
|ScrapBook
|1
|Coyotes in Lincoln Park, NJ
|Jan 11
|JLA
|2
|Oakland's "Krauzers" convenience store
|Jan 8
|wildwick
|1
|Left Ring At Dunkin Donuts Womens Bathroom
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|1
|Mine Hill may get full-time mayor (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|fedup
|2
|Three more North Jersey residents arrested in b... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Punisher
|1
|Kinnelon police thank neighbors for aid in atte... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Riverdale Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC