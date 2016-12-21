Ex-teacher who sexually touched teen ...

Ex-teacher who sexually touched teen in drug rehab reportedly gets probation

Tuesday Dec 6

MORRISTOWN -- A former art teacher at a residential drug addiction treatment facility for teens in Mendham was sentenced on Monday to two years probation for sexually touching an 18-year-old resident and letting a 17-year-old resident look at naked pictures on her phone, the Daily Record reported. Donna D. Peirce-Faley, 30, of Pompton Lakes, pleaded guilty in October to one count of criminal sexual contact with an 18-year-old male resident who was completing court-ordered substance abuse program at Daytop Village, the newspaper reported.

