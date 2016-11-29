Smoke from cellphone prompts Pompton Lakes evacuation Pompton Lakes High School was evacuated this morning because of a cell phone that "exploded" Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2gFnFmg Pompton Lakes High School students were evacuated for about 15 minutes this morning after a smoking cell phone triggered the smoke alarm. A student in one of the art classes was attempting to pry off the back of a cellphone and remove the SIM card when it somehow shorted the battery, said Pompton Lakes Schools Superintendent Paul Amoroso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.